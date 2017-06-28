Yellowfin snares ex-NAB exec as new CTO

Yellowfin's new CTO Brad Scarff

BI and analytics software supplier Yellowfin has appointed former National Australia Bank exec Brad Scarff as its new chief technology officer.



As CTO at Yellowfin, he is responsible for product strategy, and will oversee the development and release management methodologies across the Yellowfin BI platform.

Scarff was a 20 year veteran of NAB, holding numerous business intelligence roles at the bank. He led the BI Competency Centre in NAB’s Wholesale Bank, was lead architect for information management, and program director for the bank’s NextGen Information Analytics project.

Scarff was most recently head of procurement operations where he experienced the challenges of acquiring and utilising quality information and analytics, Yellowfin said.

