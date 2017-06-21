Dropbox names former Survey Monkey chief as new country manager

Former Survey Monkey managing director Tony Ward has been appointed country manager of Dropbox.

Ward, who served as ANZ director of sales at LinkedIn and local CMO and COO at Microsoft, replaces Charlie Wood, who departed the file hosting and collaboration platform in May.

“My job is to help ANZ organisations and enterprises radically transform the way their teams collaborate with Dropbox, and be competitive and successful in this fast-paced world,” Ward said in a statement yesterday.

Ward is an adviser to wearable payments start-up Inamo (best known for it's tap-and-pay sunglasses) and esports company Gamur. He is also a four time Canadian cycling champion.

Best known for its consumer focused cloud storage, Dropbox has been targeting the enterprise in recent years. Dropbox Business launched in 2014.

“ANZ businesses are forward looking and early adopters of technology, and that is reflected in the impressive adoption rates of Dropbox Business in this region. Yet we’ve only just scratched the surface – there is so much opportunity, and I’m looking forward to guiding the team through this very exciting phase of growth and expansion.”

Dropbox has a number of known Australian brands on its books, including: Built, Paymark, Mirvac, Kogan, Campos Coffee, Dion Lee, Airtasker, Campaign Monitor, and Deliveroo.

In 2013, Dropbox began building its own cloud storage infrastructure from scratch, migrating from Amazon Web Services. The resulting system holds more than 90 per cent of customer data although the company still employs AWS for a significant portion of its global infrastructure.

After taking the reins in August 2014, former country manager Charlie Wood left Dropbox to launch a start-up, under the name of CheckIn Safe.



Globally, Dropbox has more than 500 million personal users of the product worldwide, with eight million businesses using its cloud storage platform.



