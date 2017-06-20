Mike Schuman leaves Townsville City Council

Mike Schuman has left his position as chief information officer at Townsville City Council.

A spokesperson for the council confirmed that Schuman finished his role last week and was returning to Perth for family reasons.



Schuman began his stint as council CIO in February. Prior to joining the council, he was transformation business advisor at Woodside and before that the CIO for WA Police.

Schuman was the council’s first CIO. The position was created by the council following an independent organisational review.

The newly created IT leadership position was to take charge of the council’s existing knowledge management area, with a focus on customer and frontline officer mobility, digital enablement, front-of-house and BI solutions.

The CIO reports to the council’s chief financial officer.

Dave Harvey is has been acting as CIO since Schuman’s departure.

In a statement council CEO Adele Young described Harvey as an accomplished and high performing chief information officer and IT executive with an impressive track record, in both commercial and not-for-profit businesses.

“Harvey has delivered sustainable IT transformational change in large multinational companies including Virgin Australia, Coca-Cola Amatil, Goodman Fielder, Lion Nathan, Uniting Care Queensland and Apple, across Asia Pacific, Europe, and USA,” the statement said.

“I’m delighted to have Dave join us this week at council and look forward to him and his family establishing themselves in Townsville”, Young said. Harvey was most recently Careers Australia’s CIO and before that group CIO at UnitingCare Queensland.

