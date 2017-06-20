Which tech companies are wooing workers?

LinkedIn has pulled together a global list of top companies to work for, representing the firms around the world that are wooing today’s top talent.

Google parent company, Alphabet, came topped the list, with Amazon named second, and Facebook, Apple, and Salesforce nabbing the third, fifth, and sixth spots respectively.



LinkedIn's ranking methodology takes into consideration job applications, both views and applications to postings; engagement with employees as well as with the company directly; and retention, on how many employees are sticking around for a year or longer.

Its analysis was only run on companies with more than 500 employees; included only actions taken in the 12 months ending in February; and excluded its parent company, Microsoft, from consideration.

According to LinkedIn, Alphabet came first for tackling big social issues and investing billions into research and development. Amazon made the list for transforming how the world shops and consumes entertainment, while Facebook was named for its passion for connecting the world.



Apple was picked out for its innovations and services, while Salesforce was praised for bringing customer relationship management to the cloud and now pairing artificial intelligence with it.

Dell Technologies was ranked tenth, Cisco eleventh, Oracle thirteenth, Siemens fourteenth, IBM eighteenth, and Deloitte nineteenth. Other tech companies to make it on the global 25 list include: Accenture (#21), Schneider Electric (#23), Adobe (#24), and GE (#25).

A list for Australia was revealed last month, with global systems integrators dominating the local list.

The 2017 LinkedIn top Australian Companies list, released PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia crowned as the top company to work for.

KPMG Australia closely followed suit, sitting in second spot, while Deloitte Australia came in eighth in the top 25 tally.

According to LinkedIn, PwC made it on the list as it offers individual onboarding plans, prioritises wellness, and offers flexible scheduling for its 7,000 local staff. As a plus, the company has a policy where no one has to work on their birthdays.

PwC has been making big moves in the tech sphere, with the professional services industry heavyweight recently appointed, in late January, to conduct an independent review of the "unprecedented" ATO hardware failure incident.

Last year, the company also extended its partnership with cloud access security broker, Skyhigh Networks, by including the vendor’s offering into its Cloud governance-as-a-service (CGaaS) offering.

KPMG made it on the list following a revamp of its hiring experience. It now utilises video interviews, “gamified psychometric assessments” and appraisals of emotional intelligence. For its existing 6,500 employees, it offers flexible work hours and hot desking.

KPMG also focuses on gender rebalancing in the company, pressing to accomplish 25 per cent women in partner roles and 40 per cent in senior leadership roles by 2020. The numbers currently sit at 21 per cent and 34 per cent respectively.

Locally, KPMG recently partnered with Cisco to drive a Smart Cities strategy in Australia, funded Australian start-up independent software vendor (ISV), The Yield, and launched a new High Growth Ventures practice designed for local start-ups.

As for Deloitte Australia, it made the ranks for its large volume of graduate and intern hires, a focus on staff wellness, and revenue growth.

In Australia, Deloitte recently inked a deal to resell the LiveTiles suite of digital workplace software products, bought over Strut Digital to make a bigger AWS play, picked up a $9.1 million Oracle deployment contract for TAFE NSW, and delivered a digital Salesforce experience for the City of Melbourne.

Two Aussie telcos also made it on the list – Telstra filled the tenth spot and Vodafone Australia came in eighteenth.

