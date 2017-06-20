Health Support Queensland seeking chief information and technology officer

To take charge of 130-strong function and $74 million annual budget

Health Support Queensland (HSQ), the semi-commercial business unit that provides support services to the state’s Department of Health, is seeking a chief information and technology officer in a newly formed role.

The position reports to the chief executive and sits on the group’s leadership. The successful candidate will lead HSQ’s 130-strong IT function and take charge of a $74 million annual budget.

HSQ provides a range of services including pathology; procurement and supply logistics for health related equipment, products and services; biomedical technology services; forensic and scientific services; linen and laundry services; medicines management, health advice telephone service 13HEALTH; radiology support and payroll.

“The role will ensure the appropriate use of technology to optimise HSQ operations, enabling HSQ to access new streams of value and revenue, underpinning quality patient outcomes,” the job description for the role states.

The new CITO will be required to develop and implement a five-year IT services strategy that aligns with Queensland’s Department of Health strategic plan 2016–2020 and eHealth strategy.

Candidates should be prepared to work within a “complex, ambiguous, and at times, high-pressure” environment, have proven change management experience, a customer focus and “superior competency in leading and inspiring positive change”, the vacancy notice states.

A Queensland Health spokesperson, told CIO Australia that the motivation in establishing the chief information and technology officer (CITO) position is to strategically lead and enable technical services and systems support.

"This will ensure that Health Support Queensland’s geographically dispersed business lines deliver services efficiently and effectively," the spokesperson said.

Based at Bowen Hills, Brisbane, the role commands a salary of more than $240,000. Applications are being accepted until the end of this month.



