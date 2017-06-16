Welcome to the CIO50 2017: Nominations now open

CIO Australia is proud to announce the second annual
CIO50 list where we recognise Australia’s 50 most innovative and effective IT
leaders who are influencing change across their organisations.
The CIO50 is a unique program that captures compelling
stories of technology initiatives, innovations, and leadership strategies led
by IT chiefs across private enterprises and governments.
This year, entrants will answer questions in three
categories: Demonstrating IT’s Business Value, Innovation, and Leadership. The most
powerful nominations will be the ones that can provide real-world examples of
where CIOs are successfully providing value to their organisations, driving
innovations, and leading teams.
“We had more than 100 entries for our inaugural CIO50
list last year with some very high quality nominations from several of
Australia’s leading technology executives,” said Byron Connolly, editor in
chief at CIO Australia.
“CIOs have more influence on their organisations than
ever before and our judging panel is looking forward to reading about how
business leaders are meeting the needs of their customers or communities through
technology.”
Nominees can either answer questions here
or download the questionnaire in Word format. This completed document should be
sent to jennifer_obrien@idg.com.au.
Nominations close on August 17 so get nominating and
good luck!
Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.