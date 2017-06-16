Welcome to the CIO50 2017: Nominations now open

CIO wants to hear how you demonstrate your value, innovate across your organisation, and lead your teams

CIO Australia is proud to announce the second annual CIO50 list where we recognise Australia’s 50 most innovative and effective IT leaders who are influencing change across their organisations.



The CIO50 is a unique program that captures compelling stories of technology initiatives, innovations, and leadership strategies led by IT chiefs across private enterprises and governments.



This year, entrants will answer questions in three categories: Demonstrating IT’s Business Value, Innovation, and Leadership. The most powerful nominations will be the ones that can provide real-world examples of where CIOs are successfully providing value to their organisations, driving innovations, and leading teams.



“We had more than 100 entries for our inaugural CIO50 list last year with some very high quality nominations from several of Australia’s leading technology executives,” said Byron Connolly, editor in chief at CIO Australia.



“CIOs have more influence on their organisations than ever before and our judging panel is looking forward to reading about how business leaders are meeting the needs of their customers or communities through technology.”



Nominees can either answer questions here or download the questionnaire in Word format.



Nominations close on August 17 so get nominating and good luck!



