CISO with an eye for cyber start-ups sought by Macquarie Capital

Global venture capital investor Macquarie Capital is seeking a chief information security officer who can spot the next big cyber security start-up.

In a job listing, posted last week, the Sydney headquartered firm said it was seeking an executive to fill an “Entrepreneurial Cyber Security Visionary Role”.

The successful candidate will step into a dual role as both CISO and adviser to Macquarie’s venture capital team on cyber security investment opportunities.

They will bring an “intimate and strategic understanding” of the cyber security landscape to identify trends and assess investment decision-making. As part of this function, the candidate will undertake technical due diligence and test the entrepreneurial expertise of management teams.

They will also work with existing cyber security software start-ups in Macquarie’s portfolio, assisting with growth strategies and partnering opportunities, and providing input into product road-maps and go-to-market models.

As well as working with external firms, the individual will also work with Macquarie Group’s global cyber security team to oversee information security within the capital function as its CISO.

“To be successful in this role, we would expect candidates to bring five to ten years’ cyber security experience, a CISSP certification, deep domain expertise across cyber security solutions, as well as a good overarching understanding of cyber security concepts,” Macquarie Capital noted in its job listing.

“We’ll also need you to have a strong technical background, a genuine interest in the underlying technologies driving innovation in this space.”

Specific expertise is expected in one or more of the following areas: operating systems, network, endpoint or database security; security assurance activities; application security; complex off the shelf security products; and SaaS, IaaS or PaaS environments.

Security certification previous experience working with start-ups is advantageous, the listing added, as is a track record of delivering enterprise-wide information security initiatives, an understanding of regulatory and industry drivers in the area and being a ‘creative thinker’.

