Edith Cowan CIO to take on new Vic education IT role

Elizabeth Wilson to join Victoria’s Department of Education and Training as its new chief information officer

Edith Cowan’s chief information officer, Elizabeth Wilson, is preparing to depart the university and return to Melbourne to take up the newly created CIO role at Victoria’s Department of Education and Training.

Wilson has been Edith Cowan University’s CIO for more than half a decade. She joined ECU from an IT leadership position at VicRoads.

Wilson told Computerworld she was looking pleased to be continuing in the education industry.

“I am proud of the establishment of the university's digital foundation platform at ECU that leaves the university with a resilient, flexible and agile technology capability it needs for now and in the future,” she said.

Wilson joined ECU in early 2012.



The Victorian Department of Education and Training began recruiting for the CIO role in March.

Creating the CIO position was part of a “move to integrate information management and information technology across the department,” a spokesperson for the department told Computerworld at the time.

The position was established following a 2016 review.

Recruitment documents said that a new information management and technology division “will provide services, systems and support to enable the delivery of ICT and information management services including – strategy and enterprise architecture, project delivery and governance, infrastructure, information and technology solutions and service management and support to the central office, regional offices and schools.”

