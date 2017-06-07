La Trobe CIO Peter Nikoletatos quits

La Trobe University CIO, Peter Nikoletatos has quit his post as executive director and chief information officer after almost three years in the role.



Nikoletatos is moving on from the role to take up a position in the private sector and his last day will be July 14, ITNews reported.



Since 2014, La Trobe University has moved systems to the cloud as part of five-year strategic plan to boost its national and international ranking.

Nikoletatos has managed a team of around 200 tech staff. Last year, the group moved the university’s student management system to the cloud. Around 36,000 enrolled students and 3,200 full time staff use the system, which was first deployed in 2006 under an on-premise contract.

It provides a complete view of the student experience from enquiry, application and registration, through to graduation and alumni services.

The university was also the first global organisation to deploy SAP Simple Finance, SuccessFactors/Workforce in the cloud.

Nikoletatos told CIO Australia last year that these investments had given La Trobe the opportunity to leapfrog its competitors through early access to functionality to enhance the student experience, improve their employability, and support excellence in research.

Nikoletatos has had a long career in IT in the education sector. Prior to La Trobe, he was acting director, information technology directorate at the University of New England.

Between February 2012 and April 2014, he was CIO at the Australian National University, and CIO at Curtin University between 2008 and 2012. Prior to that, he spent four years as CIO at the University of Newcastle.

