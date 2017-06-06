National Gallery seeks first CIO

Never mind the Pollocks, cultural centre needs experienced public sector IT chief

The National Gallery of Australia (NGA) – home to 166,000 works of art from Jackson Pollock’s Blue Poles, to Sidney Nolan’s Ned Kelly series, and the largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander imagery in the world – is seeking its first CIO.

“This newly created position is designed to support the objectives of the organisation providing leadership across all network technology and business systems,” the job listing, posted on Friday states.

The new CIO will also be expected to undertake “the role and responsibility of the Chief Information Security Officer” and set the strategic direction for information security at the NGA.

The successful candidate will also be required to coordinate a number of contractors and service vendors.

Despite having “significant engagement with the senior executive team” the role reports to the gallery’s assistant director of engagement and development. The gallery has around 200 staff.

The salary range for the position is $111,051 to $126,197. The NGA is accepting applications until June 23.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.