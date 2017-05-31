Scandal shaken healthcare giant seeks CISO

ASX-listed healthcare group Primary Health Care is seeking a chief information security officer.

The successful candidate will join the group’s information technology division and be “accountable for developing, maintaining and delivering the information security strategy and portfolio of initiatives aligned to the organisation’s business strategy and objectives,” a job listing posted last week stated. The job is based in St Leonards, Sydney.

The role reports to CIO Jenny Levy. In its 1H17 results, the $2 billion company said it would be continuing its IT transformation by replacing key software platforms. In the second half of the year it plans to begin the roll-out of cloud-based GP and practice management platform Helix.

The group operates 2,527 sites across every state and territory including 72 medical centres and 2314 pathology labs.

Trouble at the top

Primary Health Care saw its chief executive Peter Gregg resign at the beginning of the year, days after being charged with two counts of falsifying books and records while an executive at Leighton Holdings.

Gregg had been expected to continue in the role until September when he would be replaced by Dr Malcolm Parmenter from rival healthcare group Sonic. However, last week the board announced he would be stepping down immediately.

In the meantime, the CEO role is held by current CFO, Malcolm Ashcroft.

Gregg’s charges relate to him allegedly signing off on a $15 million offshore payment to a Dubai-based consultant in 2011 in exchange for steel at favorable prices while CFO of Leighton Holdings (now known as CIMIC), as revealed by Fairfax Media.

