Capgemini ANZ appoints first chief operating officer

Capgemini ANZ has appointed former Origin Energy CIO Olaf Pietschner to the new role of chief operating officer.

Prior to Origin, Pietschner was group director of technology at News Corp and has previously worked for Capgemini in Europe.

"I am very excited to return to Capgemini to be part of what is undoubtedly the most collaborative, innovative and results orientated consulting and technology organisation in the market, and to support our Group ambition for Australia in driving competitiveness and growth," Pietschner said in a statement.

"We will drive innovation with our clients to create value for their ongoing digital transformation and to foster top talent in Capgemini,”

The global consulting and technology services firm employs more than 190,000 people worldwide and celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year.

Earlier this month it was named one of a consortium of vendors that would design, build and run Sydney Water's new ERP, billing and CRM systems in its 'once in a generation investment'.

Late last year, the company signed a five-year deal with online bank ME, and will work with CIO Mark Gay to reduce the bank's development times and provide greater operational flexibility..

"Olaf brings with him extensive experience in business, technology consulting and digital transformation," said Nicolas Aidoud, head of Capgemini ANZ. "Capgemini is committed to adding value to our clients and Olaf will be instrumental in driving our offerings in intelligent technology to help our clients improve their competitiveness by delivering growth.”

Origin Energy appointed Kelly Ferguson as Pietschner's replacement in December.

