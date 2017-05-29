​Kate Burleigh quits as Intel MD

Burleigh moving on after five years in the role

Intel’s Australia and New Zealand managing director Kate Burleigh is leaving after 20-years at the chip maker.



Burleigh began her career at Intel in 1996. She became marketing director in late 2005 and has been the local boss since 2012.

Throughout her time at Intel, Burleigh grew the ANZ business, advocated for boosting STEM education, and supported the need for government policy and leadership on technology and innovation.



In March, Burleigh told an audience at a Data 61 event, that there is a technology skills crisis as there are not enough students adopting STEM-based subjects. Burleigh said she was a humanities student and only did mathematics when she was studying in the 1980s because it was compulsory.



Jerry Tsao, general manager of Intel’s Asia Pacific and Japan regional sales group said in a statement: “Kate brought a new energy and creativity to the managing director role in Australia and New Zealand. Under her leadership, Intel’s impact extended well beyond our traditional customer base and channels. We thank Kate for the passion and dedication she showed Intel and wish her best of luck in her future endeavours.”



Burleigh said: “Although it’s incredibly hard to leave such a fantastic company and so many great people, the time seems right for me to make a career change and pursue opportunities outside of Intel.”



Burleigh last day is June 30. Intel said it would announce a replacement for the country manager role in due course.



