AGL’s Simon Moorfield gets promoted

AGL has promoted its CIO Simon Moorfield to its executive team, reporting to CEO, Andy Vesey.



His promotion is part of a round of new executive appointments at the energy company. Moorfield previously reported to chief financial officer, Brett Redman.



Vesey said that Moorfield’s addition to the executive team reflects the building and expansion of AG’s IT function under the CIO’s leadership as well as the company’s investment in IT as part of its ‘customer experience transformation program.’



AGL is in the midst of a digital transformation project that changes the way it deals with customers as well as the culture of its IT group.

Last August, Moorfield told CIO Australia the company was hiring scrum masters, UX managers, and DevOps professionals and signing on vendors to help. At the time, he said his entire IT group was being trained in Agile methodologies.



Moorfield first joined the company in January following roles at the Commonwealth Bank and GE Capital.



Other appointments announced at AGL included Melissa Reynolds as chief customer officer, and Richard Wrightson, who was promoted to executive general manager, wholesale markets.

