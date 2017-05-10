Kylie Towie exits WA Health

WA Health's Kylie Towie

WA Health’s Kylie Towie, acting chief executive and CIO of Health Support Services (HSS), is leaving the organisation after 18 months at the helm.

“After a fantastic 18 months at Health Support Services at WA Health I will be moving on at the start of June,” according to information on Linkedin. “I am very grateful to the strategic ICT and services partners that have worked diligently with me over the past 18 months to ensure the success of HSS.

“Not sure where to next, but life is full of exciting adventures to challenge ourselves with.”

Asked about her replacement, Towie told CIO Australia a "permanent appointment is being made to the role of chief executive of HSS."

She also reflected on her time at the organisation, delivering technology, supply, workforce, and finance services.

“I have achieved all performance targets and finance targets set for HSS along with establishing HSS as a high performing statutory authority during my time along with an impressive redesign of culture and structure to meet the future requirements of WA Health,” Towie told CIO Australia.

“Key achievements include the public tendering of the replacement of the new WA Health medical imaging system to meet the needs of the WA Community, restructuring all whole of Health contracts to ensure value for money, along with stabilising the current ICT systems across WA Health.”

In prior roles, Towie was the assistant director general and CIO for the Department of Health (WA), as well as its chief procurement officer; and a director for the Department of Finance.



Back in 2015, Towie won a procurement leader award for her achievements as chief procurement officer at WA Health, after being instrumental in improving procurement function across the department.

Towie beat a field of highly regarded senior executives who have strategic responsibility for their organisation’s procurement function.

Acting Health director general professor, Bryant Stokes, said at the time that Towie’s success was well deserved recognition for an exemplary career.

“Under her guidance, the Department has made significant strides in this important area including the development of a procurement reform project; and the completion of two procurement compliance audits, for high risk and politically sensitive business units, accounting for 25 per cent of WA Health’s annual spend.







