​Fairfield City Council seeking IT chief

Council wants a CIO with seven to 10 years' experience

Fairfield City Council in Sydney’s west is on the hunt for a CIO to lead the development and execution of a four-year ICT strategy.



According to the advertisement for the role on Seek, the new IT chief will be responsible for all ICT and information management operations and projects, leading a team of staff in infrastructure, applications, records, and information management.

The council said in the first 100 days, the CIO will be expected to develop the four-year ICT strategy; apply Agile, Scrum and RAD methodologies to transformation application design and integration; and create overarching enterprise architecture to strengthen business/IT alignment.

The CIO will also need to evaluate cloud options and recommend cost-effective responsive business solutions, the council said.

The council wants candidates with seven to 10 years’ experience in a senior leadership role of which five years are directly related to planning and delivering business application consolidation projects.

Applicants need a strong background in software development, application design or database integration; experience as a ‘technology evangelist’, change agent or transformation project manager.

The council also wants a CIO with experience in managing and delivering application rationalisation, cloud computing or Smart City projects in large and complex environments.

Applications close for the role on May 21.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia



Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.