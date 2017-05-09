PwC seeks regional CISO

Will take a seat in firm's swanky new offices in Sydney

PwC is seeking a chief information security officer to head security across the Asia Pacific region in a newly created role.

The regional CISO, to be based in Sydney, will be responsible for driving the development, implementation, maintenance and enhancement of all information security related activities across PwC member firms in APAC in alignment with the company’s global security strategy.

The successful candidate will champion the strategy, implement global security services at a local level, and improve the security culture of member firms in the region, a job listing posted last week noted.

They will lead information security incident response and cyber crisis management across the region and “manage issues to closure across borders and territories”.

As well as a deep understanding of business operations, IT and information security “this position demands an experienced, strategic leader with the ability to influence business decision-makers over whom she or he has no authority,” the job advert said.

They will report to PwC global CISO James Shira in Los Angeles. The former Cochlear global head of digital technology is leading PwC’s internal technology team to “drive change across PwC to ensure all our technology works seamlessly and adds value right across the business and that PwC continues to make the right investments into the future”, the company said at the time.

The new CISO will have the opportunity to enjoy PwC’s new office, which is spread over several floors inside Tower One of the Barangaroo precinct on the western side of Sydney’s central business district.

