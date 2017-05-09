Buyer’s Guide: Mobile app development services can be risky

About 200,000 firms offer mobile app development services in the U.S. – and 96 percent of them are mid-sized or small firms. Many have four employees or fewer. Consequently, buyers should keep an eye on the vendor’s financial health, according to procurement analysts at IBISWorld, Inc.
[Related: -->Strategy first: How to do mobile dev right]
“The mobile app development market is highly fragmented … and no single vendor holds a significant share of the market,” an IBISWorld report says. Many vendors – especially new entrants – “face a high financial risk due to the high level of competition in the market,” the report says.
The competition keeps prices from rising a lot, the analysts say, but buyers should make sure they select a vendor that has a track record of building mobile apps for the enterprise, and top-notch talent.
The 25-page IBISWorld report also provides:
- Pricing trends
- A scorecard for making purchase decisions
- Analysis of the total cost of ownership (TCO)
- Key elements to put in the RFP
- Negotiation questions
Download the complimentary report: “IBISWorld Procurement Report: Mobile App Development Services”
Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.