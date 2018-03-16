Menu
Best Places spotlight: AMC Theatres attracts IT pros with cutting-edge tech

Ken Gagne (Computerworld (US))
In the six years since Mike Czinege's arrival, AMC Theatres has rearchitected its entire technology platform.

"We've been implementing some modern technologies that the IT folks have really jumped on," says Czinege, senior vice president and CIO of the Kansas City, Mo.-based movie theater chain. New technologies include IBM's Netezza appliance, Oracle OBIEE tools, HTML5, BizTalk and Automic's enterprise job scheduler.

Michaela Fite, who was recently promoted to lead integration developer, approves. "It keeps the employees challenged and gives me fresh perspective on what technologies are out there and how we can use them," she says.

But AMC isn't all work and no play. Employees receive up to 18 free movie tickets a year that they can share with their friends and family.

And the company hosts family events such as a chili cook-off and seasonal parties with activities like carving pumpkins and decorating gingerbread houses. Says Czinege, "We want them to participate in a workplace that makes them feel good about their families, their communities and their contributions."

