The New York Times website suffers outage

The newspaper said an internal server problem is to blame

The website of The New York Times went offline Wednesday morning owing to an unspecified server issue.

Visitors to the site, which claims to be the most viewed newspaper on the Web, were greeted with a "Http/1.1 Service Unavailable" message on an otherwise blank page.

"As you are undoubtedly aware, we are experiencing a server issue that has resulted in our e-mail and Web site being unavailable," the newspaper said on Twitter. "We believe the outage is the result of an internal issue, which we expect to be resolved soon. We will communicate further when we have more information"

The failure is an unusual one for one of the Internet's most popular websites.

The newspaper site has been the repeated target of cyberattacks, although there was no immediate indication as to the cause of the suspected "server issue."

Martyn Williams covers mobile telecoms, Silicon Valley and general technology breaking news for The IDG News Service. Follow Martyn on Twitter at @martyn_williams. Martyn's e-mail address is martyn_williams@idg.com

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.