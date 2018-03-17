Apple's developer site overhaul continues following breach

Apple created a status page showing its progress in rebuilding its systems following last week's intrusion

Apple is incrementally restoring its developer systems following an intrusion last week the company said may have divulged personal information about registered users.

The company created a new status page listing the various functions of its developer site, which is used to aid programmers in creating applications.

"We've been working around the clock to overhaul our developer systems, update our server software and rebuild our entire database," according to a notice.

iTunes Connect, a tool for distributing content, and Bug Reporter, for reporting software errors, are back online. But many other services, such as pre-release documentation, technical support and software downloads, remain down.

The systems scheduled to come online again next will be Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles, Apple Developer Forums, Bug Reporter, pre-release developer libraries and videos, according to Apple's notice.

Software downloads, including the latest beta versions of iOS 7, Xcode 5, and OS X Mavericks, will come back online next followed by the remaining site components, Apple said.

Apple acknowledged on Sunday that an attacker tried to access personal information of the site's registered users. Although personal information was encrypted, Apple said the names of some developers plus their mailing or email addresses may have been accessed.

No credit card information or iTunes accounts were compromised, the company said.

