Dataguise introduces field-level encryption for Apache Hadoop database

Dataguise says the latest version of its data-protection product enables users to encrypt sensitive data right down to specific fields within an open source Apache Hadoop database.

DG for Hadoop 4.3 also makes use of the traditional Dataguise "masking" capability across single or multiple Hadoop clusters to camouflage sensitive data.

As for the new capabilities, the product can be used to encrypt structured and unstructured data via the Advanced Encryption Standard.

Subra Ramesh, architect and technical director at Dataguise, says DG for Hadoop 4.3 has a way to conduct a context-sensitive search of unstructured data. You can establish an automated policy to discover specific kinds of data, such as credit-card numbers, for example, and encrypt them, he says, adding, "Decrypting it is based on someone's permission."

When a task is carried out or changes occur, DG for Hadoop can send out automated notifications to the security manager by e-mail or SMS, and reporting is designed to be included in compliance reports.

DG for Hadoop 4.3 starts at $25,000.

Ellen Messmer is senior editor at Network World, an IDG publication and website, where she covers news and technology trends related to information security. Twitter: MessmerE. E-mail: emessmer@nww.com.

