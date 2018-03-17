Compumedics takes step to meeting sales goal

Compumedics (ASX:CMP) announced it had made progress towards its goal of up to tripling sales in its key target markets.

The company, which develops and commercialises computer based patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, received an order worth $760,000 from its distributor to North China, Bestmed Tech.

The order, covering the company's latest sleep and EEG diagnostic equipment, represents a year-on-year growth of 33%, Compumedics said in a market update.

Bestmed has been a Compumedics distributor for 10 years, and the relationship has so far generated over $5 million in business from China.

The company views China as a unique emerging market opportunity, given its size and proximity to Australia, the update stated.

Compumedics is headquartered in Melbourne ands has offices in the US and Europe. It claims a distribution network coving some 50 countries.

CMP shares stayed flat in Monday's trading at $0.095.

