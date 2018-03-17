iSOFT appoints new CEO

Health IT company iSOFT (ASX:ISF) has appointed acting chief executive Andrea Fiumicelli as its new permanent CEO.

Fiumicelli was named acting CEO in September, following the resignation of Gary Cohen from the position.

In a statement, iSOFT said it had conducted an international executive search for a new CEO before choosing to stay with Fiumicelli.

“His experience in healthcare IT internationally was a key determinant in our decision to confirm Andrea as CEO,” iSOFT chairman Robert Moran said.

Fiumicelli joined iSOFT as COO in 2008. Previously he had been the head of R&D, sales and service in Europe for Agfa Healthcare IT.

iSOFT has meanwhile appointed Peter Housden as a non-executive director and head of the company's Audit and Compliance Committee.

Housden is also a director of GrainCorp and Sparke Helmore and a member of the NSW Department of Housing's Risk Management & Audit Committee.

The company is also searching for a UK-based person to take on the role of senior director and eventually chairman. The new appointments form part of a board renewal.

The announcements were made at iSOFT's AGM on Tuesday. ISF shares climbed 5.4% to $0.078 during the day's trading.

iSOFT develops software systems for the global healthcare industry.

