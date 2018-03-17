GoConnect, Swish in ad partnership

GoConnect (ASX:GCN) has signed a deal to combine its network of online music sites with those of the Swish Group (ASX:SWG).

Under the agreement, GoConnect will represent Swish's entertainment websites, mp3.com.au, NiceShorts and TheScene, and include them in GoConnect's online media sales network.

The merger will make GoConnect's music network one of the largest online music destinations in Australia, GoConnect director Paul Cashmere said.

“The Swish music sites are complementary to our existing network...and will help improve revenues for both partners with a substantially larger audience reach for the advertiser,” he said.

Swish Group managing director Dean Jones added that the arrangement will allow his company to continue its refocus towards online advertising – which involves a proposed name change to AdEffective.

Swish acquired the three entertainment websites from Destra Corporation in an all-stock deal in May.

GoConnect became a major independent music entertainment company in July, through a merger with Undercover and PLW Entertainment.

GCN shares ended Tuesday's trading 2.44% higher at $0.042. SWG shares fell to $0.001 from $0.002.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.