iPad Mini rumour and news roundup: Apple reportedly ordering up 10 million units for Q4

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Apple, according to supply chain sources, has directed component makers to cook up some 10 million iPad Mini tablets in Q4.

Apple is rumored to be announcing the so-called iPad Mini, which is expected to boast a 7.85-inch screen, on Oct. 17.

The iPad Mini (sometimes called the iPad Air) would fit in a category with devices like the new 7-inch, $199 Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Google Nexus 7. The regular iPad's screen is 9.7 inches diagonally.

The latest reports, such as those from Topeka Capital Markets analyst Brian White, are that the iPad Mini's design could dazzle. As reported by The Wall Street Journal's All Things D, White says that: "Apple did not skimp on the aesthetics of the much anticipated 'iPad Mini.' In fact, we believe the 'iPad Mini' could outshine the new iPad in terms of how the device feels in a consumer's hands."

According to The Wall Street Journal's report, Apple's order for iPad Mini units with suppliers is about double that of Amazon for Kindle Fire tablets this quarter.

Further heating up iPad Mini fever: iOS device supplier Zagg this weekend put up a promotion for iPad Mini screen protectors, according to the 9to5Mac website.

Between the regular iPad and iPad Mini, Apple could sell nearly 30 million units this quarter, according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani.

