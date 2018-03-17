AGIMO seeks industry proposals for Cloud effort

The Australian Government Information Management Office said it plans by October to launch a Data Centre as a Service Multi Use List (DCaaS MUL) to deliver Cloud services to government agencies. AGIMO released an approach to market 31 July.

Three types of Cloud offerings will be available through the MUL: software as a service, platform as a service and infrastructure as a service. The DCaaS MUL will be open to Financial Management and Accountability Act 1997 (FMA Act) agencies and Commonwealth Authorities and Companies Act 1997 (CAC Act) agencies, as well as Australian state and territory governments and other Commonwealth bodies.

DCaaS “is a departure from historic procurement practice,” AGIMO Agency Services Division first assistant secretary, John Sheridan, wrote in an AGIMO blog entry. “While it reflects an incremental development rather than a revolution, it nevertheless presents an opportunity to significantly simplify procurement of cloud and cloud-like services.”

“We have aimed at creating a balanced approach that recognises risk but limits it by design, Sheridan said. “Pre-agreed arbitration, limits in scope of procurements, templated forms, the registration fee, etc., are all combined in this new manner.”

Use of DCaaS will not be required, Sheridan said. “Consequently, the proof of its worth will be in the take up—both initially by suppliers offering services and then by agencies seeking to procure them.” AGIMO expects adoption won’t be immediate, and “if it doesn’t work, we’ll review its continued operation,” he said.

The approach to market is part of larger move by AGIMO to promote movement to the Cloud in the Australian government. Earlier this year, AGIMO issued best practice guides for government bodies on legal, privacy and financial issues of Cloud computing. That followed a Cloud Computing Strategic Direction Paper (PDF) in April 2011.

Sheridan said the October-planned launch of the DCaaS MUL could be delayed if it receives too many applications from industry. “If this occurs, there will be a second tranche of consideration. However, as the List will remain open, joining later in its life is allowed.”

The approach to market can be viewed on AusTender.

