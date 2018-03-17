First-gen iPad prototype sells for $10k

The iPad prototype runs "SwitchBoard" testing software.

What's claimed to be a first generation iPad test unit has sold for over US$10,000 on online auction site eBay.

"This is one of a very small amount of Apple prototype devices and you rarely see these on ebay," the listing claimed.

Unlike standard iPads, the prototype has two dock connectors. According to the listing, both connectors are fully functional.

The iPad runs a beta version of Apple's iOS 3.2 operating system. It also runs Apple's testing software, dubbed Switchboard. It displays an array of nine icons for accessing testing features, including "AT Command", "BurnIn", "LcdUTest" and "SkankPhone".

Twenty three bids were lodged for the iPad, which sold for US$10,200

