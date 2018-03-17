Inside the Google v. Oracle courtroom drama

The trial pitting Google vs. Oracle on the claim of intellectual property infringement by Google in Android has reached almost a tabloid like feel. Outside the courtroom feels like the red carpet as tech giant after tech giant emerge from limos and town cars to testify.

And the first trial, which went in Oracle's favor, is only just the beginning of what one expert said is the first round of a three-round fight. That first round went to Oracle as Google was found guilty of copyright infringement.

Google has already filed an appeal of the original decision and experts say this trial could last a long time, since both companies have deep pockets.The second phase of the case, which began Tuesday, focuses on alleged patent infringements by Google.

