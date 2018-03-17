Mind mapping is more about collaborative work management: Mindjet

Mind mapping is in the midst of a shift away from its traditional roots and is increasingly focused on being more about collaborative work management, a vendor has claimed.

Mindjet’s general manager of the Asia Pacific Australia Japan (APAJ) region, Cameron Ackbury, said the information overload caused by the rise of the internet has forced enterprises to seek out new ways to cut through the chaos.

“The problem we’re trying to solve is that there is a lot of information out there and there are people trying to work out where their documents are,” he said. “There are websites that they get information from, and people are overloaded with information.”

Running the APAJ operations for the visual collaboration software business, Ackbury said this information overload has caused a shift in priorities for enterprises, with the future of mapping set to be focused on making employees more productive.

“I do believe that mapping as a concept will not be particularly strong,” he said. “But if you look at the way mapping is going and moving more towards collaborative work management, it is going to be making teams of people more effective.”

While he didn't want to speculate on what mind mapping will look like in the next five years, Ackbury said using software to drive revenue may be at the top of the minds of IT managers.

“It could be anything from helping sales teams improve revenue, by driving sales processes,” he said.

“It could be through helping reduce expenditures of an organisation, [or] it could be about creating more compliance through having rapid and repeated processes to follow.”

