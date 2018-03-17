A10 boosts application delivery controllers

A10 Networks is upgrading its application delivery controllers (ADC) with three new hardware platforms it says are faster and more energy efficient.

All three devices are based on its established 64-bit architecture and A10's Advanced Core Operating System (ACOS) which was designed to work with multi-core CPUs. The devices are based on either Intel Sandy Bridge or Intel Westmere processors.

At the low end of the new devices, the AX 1030 ($21,995) is based on Sandy Bridge and has nearly triple the number of connections per second of the AX 1000 with 430,000. It has six copper 1Gbps Ethernet and two 1Gbps fiber ports. Maximum power consumptions is 155 watts.

The new AX 3030 ($49,995) is also based on Sandy Bridge and supports two 10Gbps Ethernet fiber ports as well as six copper and two fiber 1Gbps Ethernet ports. It delivers 580,000 connections per second. Maximum power consumption is 188 watts.

AX 5200-11 is the new high-end data center ADC with 4.5 million connections per second, which the company say is the highest rate among ADCs. The device is based on a Westmere processor and consumes 660 watts of power.

All three devices support IPv6 and all three are available this month.

Other ADC vendors include Array, Cisco, Citrix and F5.

