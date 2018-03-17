Communities NSW offers $210-230K for CIO

Agency looking for CIO to head up ICT strategy and management

Communities NSW is on the hunt for a new Chief Information Officer (CIO) to head up the agency’s ICT strategy, staff, resources and procurement.

The contract on offer is for up to five years with a remuneration package in the range of $212,801-$231,950.

The Communities NSW advertisement lists responsibilities as including the implementation of the state government’s ICT reforms and identifying “opportunities for improving and streamlining business processes through emerging or existing technologies, business process re-engineering and the provision of innovative business solutions, including overseeing the development and coordination of ICT strategies supporting service delivery reform”.

The CIO will also be tasked with transitioning the agency to a new corporate services model, monitoring the shared services provider, and ensuring the provision of “information, assistance and training in the information and communication systems in use within Communities NSW to facilitate the optimal use and return on investment”.

Communities NSW claimed more than 50 million customer contacts both face-to-face and online engagements during 2008/09. It encompasses 24 agencies including six major sporting and entertainment venues, three parklands, five divisions and six cultural institutions.

It also has more than 3000 full-time staff, $10 billion in assets and a budget of over $1 billion.

Requests for more information on the role went unanswered at time of publication but it is believed to be a readvertised position. Applications close 1 September and can be made on the Jobs NSW website.

