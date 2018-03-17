State Library of NSW looks for digital services leader

The State Library of New South Wales has advertised for a chief information officer role that will see an executive take charge of the institution's digital infrastructure.

The role is listed as CIO/Director of Digital Library Services online and will be remunerated at a total of $172,570 -- including a base salary of up to $156,384. A spokesperson for the library was not immediately available to provide further information on the role.

According to the advertisement, the library has recently created a digital division to recognise what it said was a dramatic increase in demand for digital access to its original materials and reference collection.

"The division is responsible for managing the organisation-wide technology framework, library information and corporate systems, computing, communications and telecommunications and networking functions that support the Library’s services and programs," the ad states.

"The Director & CIO will provide technology vision, strategic direction and leadership for the development and implementation of information technology and communications initiatives that enable the State Library to engage with its users in innovative ways."

The institution had published a laundry list of selection criteria for the job -- ranging from tertiary qualifications to experience in managing information systems and architecture, as well as project and people management skills and even experience resolving occupational health and safety and equal opportunity situations.

The news comes amid several movements within CIO ranks.

