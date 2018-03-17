Arch Coal upgrades asset management

Arch Coal (NYSE:ACI), the second largest coal producer in the US, has chosen Brisbane-based software company Mincom for its asset and work management across its mining operations.

Under the agreement, Arch Coal will move to Mincom Ellipse 8 and implement an inventory optimisation solution, MCIO, across its 11 mining complexes in North America. MCIO integrates with Mincom Ellipse to automatically adjust inventory levels to ensure the availability of critical parts and reduce inventory costs.

The platform is designed specifically around the needs of mining — Mincom Ellipse 8 has a track record in asset-heavy industries such as mining, defence, energy, public infrastructure and transit. Customers include Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Boeing and London Underground.

Arch Coal provides about 16 per cent of North America’s coal supply and operates the largest single coal-mining complex in the world. The company supplies the fuel for about 8 per cent of the electricity generated across the US.

Arch Coal CIO, David Hartley, said the solution would provide a modern platform for enterprise asset management and the Web-native architecture and lightweight footprint would lower IT costs and resource requirements.

“Mincom’s open architecture means we can easily integrate the best-in-breed enterprise asset management functionality of Mincom Ellipse 8 with our choice of back-office ERP systems,” he said in a statement. “Mincom’s open-standards approach offers us the flexibility we require, supporting our broader IT strategy of building an enterprise infrastructure comprised of today’s leading enterprise solutions.”

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.