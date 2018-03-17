Soniq Awakens Your Senses with an Elegant Multimedia Speaker System

<p><em>The new Soniq iM600k provides users with all the essential features of an

iPod docking station paired with a patented sleek design, and it’s not as

expensive as it looks</em><strong>.<br/>

<br/>

Sydney, Australia</strong> – <strong>December 14, 2009</strong> –

Soniq, through their commitment to offer affordable and user-friendly lifestyle

consumer electronics, is fast becoming a household name in Australia and New Zealand.

Today the company launched the new, ultra modern, iM600K iPod docking station.<br/>

<br/>

The iM600K features a patented motorised loading dock and is the only of its kind

on the market. Its unique loading mechanism stylishly lowers the iPod and encases

it safely behind a modern transparent finish all with the touch of a button. The

sleek look is topped off with an aluminium border that frames and complements

the modern shape.<br/>

<br/>

Designed for those who demand quality on a budget, the iM600K features the latest

technologies at an affordable price. A full function remote control and electronic

volume control allows users to change selections remotely while entertaining,

cleaning or relaxing by the pool. The fashionable iM600K also includes a digital

PLL AM/ FM radio for when users exhaust their playlist and a dual alarm system

to take you from the weekend through to workday wake up.<br/>

<br/>

Sound quality without the expensive price tag is important to consumers on a tighter

budget searching for an affordable multimedia speaker system. The iM600K fully

integrates with the user’s iPod enabling them to customise their experience

through its multiple sound and play modes. Consumer can expect their music to

be delivered through a highly capable sound system with a built-in subwoofer.<br/>

<br/>

The iM600K is perfect for students, flatmates and young families. Delivering in

price, value and design it has the added convenience of charging the users iPod

while docked and allows effortless entertainment.<br/>

<br/>

<strong>Product Summary</strong><br/>

Vendor: Soniq<br/>

Model: iM600K<br/>

RRP: AU $149<br/>

Website: <a href="#">http://www.soniqav.com/index.html</a><br/>

Distributors: JB Hi-Fi nationwide<br/>

Customer Care Hotline: 1300765663<br/>

Availability: Now<br/>

<br/>

<strong>About Soniq</strong><br/>

SONIQ is a manufacturer and distributor of consumer electronics. Headquartered

in Melbourne Australia and established in 2003, the company experienced great

success in selling affordable yet quality products for the mainstream buyer. Sold

nationwide through JB-HiFi stores, Soniq has gained a reputation as the "affordable

technology" giving access to the buying public an unprecedented range in

products unrivalled in its segment. The reliability of SONIQ products has ensured

that they are now part of the everyday lives of many Australians - from AV products

such as Plasma and LCD TVs, DVR recorders, Set Top Boxes through to lifestyle

products such as iPod dock speakers and portable DVD players. The SONIQ brand

has had great response from consumers through retail partner JB-Hifi. Over the

years, SONIQ have been working hard to fine tune their products with dedicated

R&D and manufacturing facilities in line with market trends, to ensure they

continue to provide quality products that are affordable and technology that is

accessible to all.<br/>

<br/>

<strong>PR CONTACT</strong><br/>

Renato Catalan<br/>

Gap Marketing and Management Pty Ltd<br/>

Website: <a href="#">www.gapmarketing.com.au</a>

<br/></p>