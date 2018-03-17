ComOps Customers Scoop Recognition in Return To Work Awards 2009

<p>Sydney, 7 December 2009 – ComOps, a leading Australasian provider of business software products and services, has announced that several Queensland-headquartered clients were recognised in the Return To Work Awards 2009 announced at a banquet dinner staged in Brisbane.</p>

<p>The Return To Work Awards are organised by The Workers Compensation Regulatory Authority in Queensland and recognise organisations who understand the importance of helping injured workers make a successful return to work.</p>

<p>ComOps customer, The Department of Public Works (DPW) Queensland, won the Large Employer Achievement Award. As the lead agency for building asset management, DPW heads up the state government's capital works building program, providing design, construction and maintenance services for government-owned buildings and facilities. The organisation employs around 7,000 staff whose activities range from the maintenance of historic central Brisbane government properties through to building of school-rooms on remote Queensland islands.</p>

<p>The DPW rehabilitation team run a wide range of innovative rehabilitation and return to work programs to support injured workers. The Return to Work award recognises the department as leading the way with its commitment and care to their diverse work force.</p>

<p>In 2007, DPW deployed the ComOps OHS software for Incidents and Hazards which assisted in the organisation being recognised with an award. The solution uses an email-based work flow process to address incidents and hazards which are then logged for action. When a worker reports an injury or incident, an email containing predetermined timeframes is automatically sent to the responsible officer in that area for investigation. If the officer does not action an enquiry within the required time, the investigation is automatically escalated to the next level of management.</p>

<p>The implementation of the system has meant that there is no need for cumbersome manual paper-based or in-house developed spreadsheet recording systems. It also ensures compliance with workplace health and safety legislation and places the responsibility to ensure a safe workplace with those in control of the workplace, namely management, site supervisors and forepersons. This series of processes ensures that problems cannot be misplaced, ignored or forgotten – something that was all too possible under the old paper-based systems.</p>

<p>Gary Mackenroth, Workplace Health and Safety Audit Manager at Queensland Department of Public Works, said, “We are delighted to have won a Return to Work Award in 2009. The award is not only testimony to the strength of our team approach in creating a safety culture but also to our systems and technologies such as the ComOps solution which play a pivotal role in ensuring our ongoing compliance with legislation and support our goal in being an employer of choice.”</p>

<p>Virgin Blue Airlines, another ComOps customer, was also a finalist in the Large Employer Achievement Award category. In addition, AE Smith, one of Australia's largest and most experienced providers of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and building management services and a ComOps user, was a finalist in the Small Employer Achievement Award.</p>

<p>DPW, Virgin Blue and AE Smith all benefit from the ComOps solution’s adherence to standards such as AS/NZS 4360 and its functionality for critical areas such as hazard identification and risk assessment, incident management, injury management, plant and equipment asset registers and maintenance records.</p>

<p>About ComOps Limited</p>

<p>ComOps Limited has a 37 year history in the IT industry in Australasia and listed on the ASX in 1999. The company develops, sells, implements, hosts and supports software solutions in the ERP, Business Intelligence, Mobile Sales Force Automation, e-Commerce, Retail, Risk Management & Safety Compliance, Workforce Management and Human Capital Management markets. These solutions are used by a range of blue chip clients such as Toll Transport, Universal Publishers (Sensis), RACQ, Steinhoff Asia Pacific (Freedom Furniture), Golden Circle, Australia Post, Toshiba, Orica, Lexmark, Canon, Queensland Government, NSW Lotteries, DP World, Virgin Blue and Commonwealth Bank to name just a few.</p>

<p>ComOps is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Progress Premier Partner, is ISO 9001:2008 Quality Accredited and Government Endorsed.</p>