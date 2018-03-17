Cyberoam launches End Point Data Protection-- Extends its product portfolio from Gateway to Desktop

<p>Cyberoam, the vendor of Identity-based Unified Threat Management Solutions, announced the launch of its End Point Data Protection suite to secure corporate data and manage IT assets. This suite extends Cyberoam’s security protection from the gateway to the endpoint, reinforcing its presence as a complete security provider.</p>

<p>The extensive use of removable storage devices and file sharing applications makes end points the most vulnerable areas with research statistics showing more than 50% data loss incidents originating at end points. The average total cost of a corporate data breach stands at $6.3 million and lost business accounts for 65% of breach costs, according to a study by the Ponemon Institute. End point data protection is thus increasingly being recognized as the critical immediate step in cutting data losses and delivering immediate ROI.</p>

<p>Cyberoam’s End Point Data Protection suite fills the gap for a dedicated end point security solution with available solutions being highly priced and targeted at the enterprise segment. Supporting up to 3000 users, Cyberoam meets the data protection requirements of SMB and enterprise segments.</p>

<p>Says Harish Chib, Vice-President – New Business Development, Cyberoam, “Blended threats do not distinguish between the gateway and the end point to gain entry. With the launch of the end point data protection suite, Cyberoam will secure organizations at the gateway and the desktop, offering a single, complete security cover for organizations.”</p>

<p>Cyberoam’s End Point Data Protection suite consists of four modules - Data Protection and Encryption, Device Management, Application Control and Asset Management. With its policy-driven data protection and asset management, the suite delivers Identity and group-based policy control as well as activity logging to provide comprehensive control and visibility of data transfer over removable devices; applications; chat applications such as Skype, MSN and more; network sharing and printers.</p>

<p>Speaking about opening of new opportunities for channel partners, Chib says, “Cyberoam is one of the few companies offering Data Protection and Asset Management in a single solution globally, meeting customer demand for a comprehensive, easy-to-manage solution. Our end point solution opens a whole new opportunity for channel partners for revenue generation and expanding the customer base. In fact, a poll of our global partners revealed that 59% wanted end point data protection including asset management from Cyberoam in their portfolio.”</p>

<p>Even as Cyberoam offers comprehensive control with role-based access to removable devices and applications, its real benefits come in the form of high granularity in defining customizable whitelists and blacklists. User identity-based control over file handling, granular controls over data transfer based on user, group, time, file name, type, size, location, extending its controls outside the network in addition to creation of shadow copies ensures that Cyberoam delivers effective data security. Encryption and decryption controls of the file or removable device prevent data leakage either through loss of device or malicious transfer of data to unauthorized end points.</p>

<p>The Asset Management module for Windows enables organizations to take automated hardware and software inventory in addition to automating patch management, handling bug fixes across the network irrespective of the geographic location, allowing organizations to meet security compliance requirements.</p>

<p>More information on Cyberoam Endpoint Data Protection & a 30-day Free Trial is available at www.cyberoam.com/endpointdataprotection</p>

<p>About Cyberoam</p>

<p>Cyberoam Identity-based UTM appliances offer comprehensive protection against existing and emerging Internet threats, including viruses, worms, Trojans, spyware, phishing, pharming and more. Cyberoam UTM delivers the complete range of security features such as stateful inspection firewall, VPN, gateway anti-virus, gateway anti-malware, gateway anti-spam, intrusion prevention system, content filtering in addition to bandwidth management and multiple link management over a single platform. The Cyberoam solution portfolio includes Cyberoam iView, an open-source logging and reporting solution, and Cyberoam End Point Data Protection suite to protect data and manage assets over end points in organizations. Cyberoam is certified with CheckMark UTM Level 5 Certification, ICSA Labs, and is a member of the Virtual Private Network Consortium. Cyberoam was positioned as a “Visionary” in the Magic Quadrant for SMB Multi-function Firewalls by Gartner. Cyberoam has also received SC Magazine’s 5 Star Rating continuously. Cyberoam has offices in Woburn, MA and India. For more information, please visit www.cyberoam.com</p>

<p>About Elitecore Technologies Limited</p>

<p>Elitecore Technologies Limited is the global provider of Cyberoam UTM appliances. Elitecore’s other divisions include CRESTEL Convergent Billing Solution that meets the voice, data, video billing and customer care requirements of Tier-1 service providers and 24online Billing and Bandwidth Management Solution for hotels, hotspots and Internet service providers. Elitecore has a strong R&D base and support center in India. It has sustained a healthy growth rate of over 75 % since inception. For more information, please visit www.elitecore.com</p>