BlackBerry Storm2: New features, enhancements list from RIM

Yesterday, U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Wireless formally announced Research In Motion's (RIM) latest touch-screen smartphone: the BlackBerry Storm2 9550. The device is not yet publicly available--you'll have to wait until later this week to get your Storm2--but the BlackBerry-maker sent us a review device early.

There are currently two versions of the BlackBerry Storm2: the 9520, which is meant for GSM networks overseas; and the Storm 9550, Verizon's version, with U.S. CDMA and GSM. Along with the Storm2 9550 RIM sent my way, I also received a list of new features and refinements within the device.

You can expect a full Storm2 9550 review on CIO.com in the near future, but we never evaluate devices without spending adequate time using them. So for now, slake your BlackBerry Storm2 craving with this list of new features and enhancements, directly from RIM itself.

BlackBerry Storm2 refinements:

-Enhanced SurePress Technology (SurePress is all electronic in Storm2 - there are no mechanical moving parts)

-Overall device performance (i.e. rotation speed, etc&) is enhanced

-JavaScript is now On by default

-Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g

-256 MB Flash Memory (Storm 1 had 128MB)

-2GB Onboard Media Memory (Storm 1 had 1GB)

-Sleeker Design (tinted chrome ring, etc)

-Integrated touch navigation keys

-BlackBerry Handheld Software v5.0

-Internet browsing enhancements (i.e. faster page loading)

User Interface Enhancements on BlackBerry Storm2:

-Inertial Scrolling w/Snap Back

-Enhanced SurePress input

Probability-based entry with advanced auto-correct

Multi-touch for ALT and SHIFT

Key rollover for faster typing

Optimized pressure for comfortable text entry

-Fine Cursor Control (for text editing)

Improved sensitivity and accuracy

-Multi-touch text selection enhancements (for copy/paste)

-Updated spin boxes (Clock, calendar, date/time, etc.)

-Phone enhancements (Face detection)

-Actionable touch buttons (Send in Messaging, Save in Calendar/Contacts, etc)

-Enhanced SMS UI - notifications, emoticons, threaded chats.

