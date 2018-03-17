NetSuite Announces Q2 09 Results

<p>NetSuite Inc. (NYSE: N), a leading vendor of cloud computing business management software suites, today announced operating results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2009.</p>

<p>Total revenue for the second quarter of 2009 was US$40.3 million, a 10% increase over the second quarter of 2008. Revenue from the Americas for the second quarter of 2009 was US$32.5 million, while revenue from international regions was US$7.8 million.</p>

<p>On a GAAP basis, net loss for the second quarter of 2009 was US$5.0 million, or US$(0.08) per share, as compared to US$3.1 million, or US$(0.05) per share, in the second quarter of 2008.</p>

<p>Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2009 was US$687,000, or US$0.01 per share, as compared to a non-GAAP net loss of US$900,000, or US$(0.01) per share, for the second quarter of 2008.</p>

<p>Items presented on a non-GAAP basis exclude expenses related to stock-based compensation, the amortization of intangible assets, and transaction costs for business combinations. A reconciliation of GAAP net income/(loss) to non-GAAP net income/(loss) is provided below in a table immediately following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, along with an explanation of why these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and how they are used by management.</p>

<p>“We were very pleased with our financial performance and strategic execution during the quarter. Once again, we delivered top-line and bottom-line results that exceeded expectations. We also generated operating cash in the quarter, well ahead of our plan. We remain on target to achieve our objective of posting break-even operating cash flow for 2009,” commented Zach Nelson, CEO of NetSuite. “We’re particularly pleased that we not only acquired more new customers during the quarter, but we did so at a higher average sales price. A recent industry report indicates that NetSuite was rated as the fastest growing vendor in the top ten vendors of financial managements systems in North America. As customers accelerate their movement to cloud computing we believe NetSuite will continue to take share from our competitors.”</p>

<p>NetSuite's Second Quarter 2009 Highlights Include:</p>

<p>• Appointed Edward Zander, former Motorola CEO and Sun Microsystems President, to its Board of Directors.</p>

<p>• Announced that NetSuite and NetSuite OneWorld have become the first generally available Software as a Service (SaaS) business management suites to be certified in Germany.</p>

<p>• Announced that NetSuite OneWorld was accredited by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.</p>

<p>• Added Google Checkout functionality to its platform providing instant payment options for buyers in 140 countries.</p>

<p>• Announced a new Financial Planning module to enable business performance management for strategy, planning and execution.</p>

<p>• Received several awards including: a Top 15 CRM Small and Medium Business Software Award for 2009 by strategic advisory service ISM Inc.; a 2009 CRM Excellence Award from Customer Interaction Solutions magazine for NetSuite CRM; winner of Best of SaaS Showplace Award for OpenAir by THINKstrategies, Inc.; and Network World, a prestigious IT publication, listed NetSuite as one of the top 10 cloud computing companies to watch alongside technology leaders Amazon and Google.</p>

<p>• Unveiled a new Financial Edition to help companies speed deployment of business processes to the cloud.</p>

<p>• Announced the availability of OpenAir Mobile for Apple’s iPhone.</p>

<p>About NetSuite</p>

<p>NetSuite Inc. is a leading vendor of cloud computing business management software suites for mid-sized businesses and divisions of large companies. NetSuite enables mid-market companies to manage core business operations in a single system, which includes accounting/ERP, customer relationship management (CRM), and Ecommerce. NetSuite's patent-pending "real-time dashboard" technology provides an easy-to-use view into up-to-date, role-specific business information. For more information about NetSuite, please visit www.netsuite.com.</p>

<p>Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements</p>

<p>This press release and the scheduled conference call contain forward-looking statements relating to expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for NetSuite, including our stated expectation for future earnings, revenue and market share growth. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of NetSuite's management as of the date of this release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and NetSuite disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.</p>

<p>In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the market for on-demand services may develop more slowly than expected or than it has in the past; continued adverse and unpredictable macro-economic conditions or reduced investments in on-demand applications and information technology spending; quarterly operating results may fluctuate more than expected; unexpected disruptions of service at the Company's data center may occur; a security breach may impact operations; risks associated with material defects or errors in the Company's software or the effect of undetected computer viruses could impact operations; the risk of technological developments and innovations by others; our ability to successfully integrate our acquisition of QuickArrow, Inc.; our ability to successfully identify other businesses and technologies for acquisition that will complement our business and the ability to successfully acquire and integrate those businesses and technologies; the risk of loss of power or disruption in Internet service; failure to manage growth; failure to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; the ability to manage operations when faced with competitive pricing and marketing strategies by competitors or changing macro-economic conditions; the risk of losing key employees; increased demands on employees and costs associated with operating as a public company; evolving government regulation of the Internet and Ecommerce; changes to current accounting rules; and general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; and other risks and uncertainties.</p>

<p>Customers who purchase our service should make sure the decisions are based on features that are currently available. Please be advised that any unreleased services or features from NetSuite referenced in today's discussion or other public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 13, 2009, and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov or NetSuite's Web site at www.netsuite.com.</p>

<p>Non-GAAP Financial Measures</p>

<p>The Company's stated results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income/(loss), net income/(loss), weighted average shares outstanding, and net income/(loss) per share. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and transaction costs for business combinations. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) excludes these expenses as they are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business, and in the case of stock-based compensation, can be difficult to predict. The Company considers these events to be non-routine, and believes these adjustments provide useful comparative information to investors.</p>

<p>The Company considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company and are used by the Company's management for that purpose. In addition, investors often use measures such as these to evaluate the financial performance of a company. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the Company's operating results. The non-GAAP results should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.</p>

<p>A copy of this press release can be found on the Company's Investor Relations Web site at www.netsuite.com/investors. The contents of the Web site are not incorporated by reference into this press release.</p>

<p>NetSuite and the NetSuite logo are registered service marks of NetSuite Inc.</p>