Shoalhaven City Council Deploys Interactive Intelligence Unified Communications Solution

<p>Sydney, 4 February, 2009 – Interactive Intelligence Inc. (Nasdaq: ININ), a global developer of unified IP business communications solutions, has secured a contract to deploy a unified communications platform for Shoalhaven City Council in New South Wales.</p>

<p>Interactive Intelligence was selected following a competitive tender process administered by PABX Advisory Services Pty Ltd for the GCT-T5 Tender. The solution forms part of council’s investment in IP telephony, associated services and infrastructure, including new optical fibre cabling and a data network upgrade.</p>

<p>“We selected Interactive Intelligence following a review of two other shortlisted systems. For council’s customers, it will both improve and standardise the council experience they receive with calls routed to the right person in a process that will be faster and more efficient. In addition, the architecture’s in-built redundancy will provide us with business continuity enabling us to route calls to different locations in times of emergencies,” said John Rushton, communications and electrical manager, Shoalhaven City Council.</p>

<p>The Interactive Intelligence all-in-one IP communications software suite, Customer Interaction Center® (CIC), will boost customer service with more effective call management. CIC will provide the council with a single software platform that incorporates a fully featured IP PBX application suite and Multi Media Contact Centre built for VoIP. In addition, the council has selected Polycom IP handsets as part of the roll-out due to their high quality voice and tight integration with Interactive Intelligence.</p>

<p>Implemented by Interactive Intelligence Elite partner, CallTime Solutions, CIC will connect 680 business users and contact centre employees over six sites in its initial phase of implementation. These include two main administration offices in Nowra and Ulladulla, the council library, regional tourist centre and two council depots.</p>

<p>In the second phase, CIC will be deployed across smaller sites on a cost-benefit basis. CIC will also be deployed for contact centre and business users at the Shoalhaven Emergency Operations Centre and regional Rural Fire Service.</p>

<p>CIC will be hosted in a Sydney data centre and will connect through to all council sites in Nowra via a 10Mb microwave network link and an intra-council Virtual Private Network.</p>

<p>CIC replaces the council’s 12-year old GPT-Plessey PABX system which was increasingly difficult to support and had limited contact centre functionality to scale with customer demand for council services and the region’s overall population growth.</p>

<p>CIC will also integrate with the council’s existing MERIT CRM system while the solution’s built-in call and screen recording, supervisory monitoring and agent screen pop-ups will enable the council to track each call. This will help improve training, documentation and quality assurance.</p>

<p>Shoalhaven City Council plans to complete deployment by the end of March this year.</p>

<p>About Interactive Intelligence</p>

<p>Interactive Intelligence Inc. (Nasdaq: ININ) is a global provider of unified business communications solutions for contact centre automation, enterprise IP telephony, and enterprise messaging. The company was founded in 1994 and has more than 3,000 customers worldwide. Interactive Intelligence is among Software Magazine's top 500 global software and services suppliers, is ranked among NetworkWorld's top 200 North American networking vendors, is a BusinessWeek "hot growth 50" company, and is among FORTUNE Small Business magazine's top 100 fastest growing companies. The company is also positioned in the leaders quadrant of the Gartner 2008 Contact Centre Infrastructure, Worldwide Magic Quadrant report. Interactive Intelligence employs approximately 600 people and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. It has six global corporate offices with additional sales offices throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Interactive Intelligence can be reached at +61 2 8918 4800 or info@inin.com; on the Net: http://www.inin.com.</p>

<p>CallTime Solutions is the largest Interactive Intelligence partner in Australia and can be reached on 61 2 9856 0565.</p>