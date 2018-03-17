STORAGETEK ALIGNS GLOBAL SERVICES TO MAXIMISE IT SPENDING FOR STORAGE INFRASTRUCTURES

<p>~ New Practice Areas Provide Faster, Proactive Ways to Maximise Information Efficiencies ~</p>

<p>SYDNEY, Aust. -- March 14, 2005 -- Customers, analysts and partners agree. Information lifecycle management is not a silver bullet. Without the right mix of services and solutions, IT managers can be left to bark at the moon. Bark no more, StorageTek Global Services is here to help.</p>

<p>StorageTek® (Storage Technology Corporation, NYSE:STK), the leading provider of enterprise information lifecycle management, today announced that it has realigned its more than $900 million global services organisation into five professional service and remote service practice areas.</p>

<p>The five practice areas, including implementation and education services, data centre services, storage assessment services, business continuity and disaster recovery services and remote managed services, were created to maximise customers' storage infrastructure and help drive efficiencies in primary storage productivity, easing back up and recovery and accommodating a flexible archive and compliance architecture.</p>

<p>In related news today, (see "StorageTek Unveils New Storage Appraisal Services") as a first step in a storage assessment, StorageTek announced a formal Storage Appraisal service to help customers gain a better understanding of their capacity requirements and cost structures, making it easier to store, manage and archive information on the right device, at the right time.</p>

<p>"We are singularly focused to help our customers reduce storage costs, manage their information growth and improve their data protection," said Philip Belcher, Managing Director for StorageTek Australia / New Zealand. "Over the past four years, we've laid a foundation for our alignment, and with the alignment of our new service offerings, we are better able to address the storage infrastructure requirements of the Global 2,000."</p>

<p>The new service offerings complement StorageTek's existing TekCareSM support services and Enterprise Support Services (ESS). TekCare services are designed exclusively to support a customer's StorageTek solution. ESS is designed to help customers gain a single point of accountability and help simplify the maintenance and support of their mainframe and open systems, multi-vendor environments. ESS provides a full range of support services for hardware and software environments including vendors such as Brocade, EMC, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Sun Microsystems, VERITAS and many others.</p>

<p>Differentiated from other consulting entities by its deep storage domain expertise, StorageTek's new practice areas offer in-depth knowledge to address customers' sustainable storage strategies that balance the cost of storing and managing information with its changing value over time.</p>

<p>The new service areas provide the following benefits:</p>

<p>IMPLEMENTATION AND EDUCATION SERVICES: Provides a complete product deployment service, including planning/assessment and configuration through system verification testing and production turn-up. Implementation services are delivered by StorageTek professionals using proven methodologies that offer hassle-free deployment of storage infrastructure enablers. Education services give customers a fast, efficient way to acquire the knowledge they need to optimise any StorageTek solution.</p>

<p>DATA CENTRE SERVICES: Provides a "single-source" comprehensive service to streamline data center project activity, better manage change and help maintain high data availability. Services include data center relocation, remodel and design as well as connectivity, media and asset management.</p>

<p>STORAGE ASSESSMENT SERVICES: Provides an impartial findings, conclusions and recommendations report designed to help customers optimise capacity, backup and recovery, SAN utilisation as well as overall storage management. Assessments are designed as low-cost, high-level discovery services to give customers the information they need to make immediate decisions to improve their storage infrastructures.</p>

<p>BUSINESS CONTINUITY/DISASTER RECOVERY SERVICES: Provides criticalities, financial impacts, recovery timelines and available solutions for each business function and application. The outcome of these services help customers better allocate budget and identify the strategies that enable a customer to maximise business uptime.</p>

<p>REMOTE MANAGED STORAGE SERVICES: Provides remote monitoring, reporting and management for customers' storage environments in a comprehensive suite of solutions. Remote Managed Storage goes beyond TekCare services and ESS to provide consistent, proactive, and predictive management of a customer's storage environment through service alternatives that include Infrastructure services, Tape Backup and Restore services, Disk and Volume Services and Global Storage Manager (GSM) software and implementation services. All services are designed to accommodate customers' demands for 24x7 operation.</p>

<p>"StorageTek's Global Services enable businesses to better manage their increasingly complex storage environments," said Doug Chandler, Program Director at IDC. "These new service offerings are designed to help customers run their storage networks with greater cost-effectiveness, as well as with a higher level of availability and reliability. As the storage environment becomes more complex, Global Services provides customers with a way to focus on their own business objectives instead of on storage management."</p>

