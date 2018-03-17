AppSense User Environment Management Solution Accelerates Enterprise Adoption of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

<p><b>Sydney, Aust., July 1, 2008</b> – AppSense today announced that AppSense Environment Manager, the leading user environment management solution, supports Citrix XenDesktop desktop delivery solution. AppSense complements XenDesktop functionality by enabling desktop policy and personalisation management, accelerating and simplifying enterprise migration and management of VDI environments. User environment management provides the only scalable and cost-effective solution for delivering corporate policy and personalised settings on-demand to large groups of users and computers.</p>

<p>"Citrix has been working closely with AppSense for many years, and we are delighted to extend this relationship into the desktop virtualisation market," said Sumit Dhawan, senior director of product marketing, Citrix Systems. "Policy and personalisation are critical to delivering on our vision of a dynamically assembled desktop where apps, OS, and user preferences are kept separate and desktops are delivered on demand. With Citrix XenDesktop and a robust user environment management solution from AppSense, all of our enterprise users will have access to a fresh, new, personalised PC every time they log on."</p>

<p>"XenDesktop is a compelling solution that allows companies to virtualise Windows desktops in the datacenter and deliver them on-demand to users," said Sean Walsh, VP Sales Australasia, AppSense. "As a Citrix Ready Partner, we are pleased to offer our user environment management solution complementary to XenDesktop. Our solution optimises user experience, simplifies policy and personalisation management, lowers the cost of enterprise-wide VDI migrations and enables dynamic personalisation of the Citrix on-demand virtual desktop. As Citrix continues to evolve its virtualisation product line, AppSense products will also evolve to add more value on top of these industry-leading software platforms."</p>

<p>With AppSense Environment Manager, enterprises can fully realise their virtual desktop investment. It separates user "personality" from the virtual desktop-essentially abstracting user policy and preference settings from the OS and applications and applying them on-demand as each fresh desktop is provisioned. This not only drastically lowers management and storage costs but enables user personality settings to be portable across other desktop delivery mechanisms. This simplifies delivery and maintenance of the virtual environment by removing the need to treat each environment as a unique entity.</p>

<p><b>AppSense Environment Manager: Capabilities Overview</b></p>

<p>AppSense Environment Manager provides policy and personalisation management for multiple delivery mechanisms including virtual desktops, published applications, streamed and provisioned desktops and applications. It enables desktop administrators to enforce corporate policy, define personalisation settings and manage user profile data.</p>

<p><b>Manages policy and user personalisation </b>

Corporate policy and user preferences can be applied as soon as the user starts or connects to a server, desktop or session or logs on to published or streamed application.</p>

<p><b>Simple and flexible control </b>

No complex installation is required. A flexible rules and actions model allows administrators to tailor both policy and personalisation under different startup, shutdown, logon and logoff scenarios.</p>

<p><b>Personalise pooled and provisioned desktops </b>

By configuring virtual desktops when a desktop is started, IT can pool virtual images and utilise on-demand provisioned desktops in a heterogeneous environment.</p>

<p><b>Enterprise management, deployment, auditing and reporting </b>

Easily manage the working environment for thousands of users with instant policy deployment, visibility into policy usage and personalisation requirements.</p>

<p><b>Availability </b>

AppSense Environment Manager is available today through authorised resellers. For more information on how to purchase the solution, go to www.appsense.com/purchase</p>

<p><b>Media Contact:</b></p>

<p>Brooke Radich</p>

<p>Kinetics PR</p>

<p>02 9212 3848</p>

<p><u>brooke@kinetics.com.au</u></p>