Websense Named a Data Leak Prevention Market Leader

<p>Sydney - June 13, 2008 - Websense, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBSN), a global leader in integrated Web, messaging and data protection technology, today announced that it has been named a leader in the data leak prevention (DLP) market by Forrester Research (Forrester Wave™: Data Leak Prevention, Q2 2008)*.</p>

<p>The report states that Websense was one of two vendors who “came out on top” because of its strong go-to-market strategy. Websense earned top scores in the areas of strategy, integration and product functionality for monitoring and protecting data-in-motion across the network.</p>

<p>In the report, analysts write, “Content security front runner, Websense, sits atop the DLP market thanks to its balance of first-class product capabilities and solid strategy.”</p>

<p>The report goes on to say “The company leverages its partnership with Safend to offer a DLP product consisting of both a network appliance and endpoint software… The Websense Data Security Suite now protects across data at rest, data in motion, and data in use... The product’s analysis engine is language-agnostic and includes templates applicable to many regions… Websense has bold, compelling plans to significantly expand upon its current capabilities as a leading content security vendor.”</p>

<p>One of the biggest challenges for companies today is protecting ever increasing amounts of sensitive data. Websense Data Security Suite enables organisations to identify and protect their information when it is at rest, in motion through email traffic, or in use in business documents.</p>

<p>Websense Data Security Suite does this by automatically and accurately discovering where sensitive information resides and then applying contextual intelligence – understanding of who is accessing what data, where they are attempting to send it and through which channels – to enforce business policies. The resulting increased visibility over information flows enables customers to improve business processes and better protect their essential information.</p>

<p>“Research in this report shows that data loss prevention is becoming an integral part of organisations’ security strategies and broader information management initiatives,” said Phil Vasic, ANZ Country Manager, Websense. “Being recognised by Forrester as a leader in this important market, and the accolades Websense Data Security Suite has received from others for helping organisations discover, monitor and protect their valuable information is a testament to the investment we’ve made and continue to make to protect our customers’ essential information.”</p>

<p>For more information about Websense Data Security Suite, visit www.websense.com/data_protection. To download the complete Forrester Wave report, visit www.websense.com/wave</p>

<p>About Websense, Inc.</p>

<p>Websense, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBSN), a global leader in integrated Web, messaging and data protection technologies, provides Essential Information Protection™ for more than 42 million employees at more than 50,000 organisations worldwide. Distributed through its global network of channel partners, Websense software and hosted security solutions help organisations block malicious code, prevent the loss of confidential information and enforce Internet use and security policies. For more information, visit www.websense.com.</p>

<p>###</p>

<p>[*] The Forrester Wave: Data Leak Prevention, Q2 2008 by Thomas Raschke. June 6, 2008</p>