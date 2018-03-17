OZtion Simplifies GST Handling for Australians Looking to Sell Products Online

<p>OZtion, Australia’s second largest online auction site (www.oztion.com.au), has today announced new simplified GST tracking and handling for Australian businesses looking to sell products online.</p>

<p>The new simplified GST handling extends OZtion’s standard seller accounts, allowing professional automated business invoicing, use of ABN and business address details, and automatic GST tracking for invoicing. It is possible for any OZtion seller account to be upgraded at zero cost to the new service.</p>

<p>Heath Jackson, Marketing Manager for OZtion commented, “Small business owners spend hours every week trying to comply with their GST requirements, inventory tracking, and production of invoices. OZtion’s new service delivers a series of automated tools that make it easy for any small business owner to make a quid, and fly through all of the red tape.”</p>

<p>Several major online sites operating in Australia do not collect Australian GST as part of the fees they charge Australian businesses for using their Australian website services. This unusual situation has lead to complications, and widespread confusion amongst Australian businesses trying to meet their tax obligations.</p>

<p>OZtion is an Australian based company, which collects GST for all fees it charges to sellers. This greatly simplifies the calculation and handling of GST input tax credits for a small Australian business.</p>

<p>In addition, OZtion offers a range of unique security features, including both buyer and seller identity verification. Seller verification services are currently available for sellers based in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.</p>

<p>The first quarter of 2007 delivered a record number of visitors and product sales for OZtion. With more than 1.4 million Australian visitors in March 2007, OZtion now has 154,000 registered members.</p>

<p>The top product related searches made by OZtion users in April 2007 included Tupperware, Billabong, Chanel, Pumpkin Patch, Bratz, Holden, Ford, GPS, Dior, wedding, fishing, Nokia, laptop, DVD and iPod.</p>

<p>Membership at OZtion is free. Anybody can join and purchase products.</p>

<p>About OZtion

OZtion is an Australian online auction and shopping site, based on unique Australian designed and developed technology. Based in Melbourne, OZtion has grown enormously to become the 2nd largest Australian online auction site. Visit www.oztion.com.au for more information.</p>

<p>Media Contact:

