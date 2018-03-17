CustomTech Launches SmoothWall Corporate Guardian 5 Web Security System in ANZ
- 22 June, 2006 13:21
<p>New version adds spyware and anti-virus protection and integration<br/>
with Crystal Reports
<br/>
</p><p style="text-align: left;">SYDNEY, Australia -- 22 June 2006 --
Internet security specialist
SmoothWall has started shipments of Version 5 of its Corporate Guardian
web security and content filtering solution. Enabling managers to
intelligently control web usage and protect against malicious websites,
spyware and viruses, Corporate Guardian 5 will be available as both
software and a range of hardware appliances, further extending
SmoothWall's products for the enterprise and SME markets.<br/></p>
<p>
New features in Corporate Guardian Version 5 include:<br/></p>
<p></p><ul>
<li>Anti-virus scanning of file downloads</li>
<li>Enhanced spyware detection </li>
<li>More flexible time-of-day controlled access to news, shopping and
other non work-related sites </li>
<li>Integration with Crystal Reports allowing users to design their
own reports<br/>
</li>
</ul>
The web is an essential part of the modern working environment, yet
its sheer size means that it is simply not possible to pre-categorize
more than a tiny percentage of its tens of billions of pages. Corporate
Guardian's Dynamic Content Analysis technology overcomes this by
analysing the content of each page requested by users, controlling
access based on what the page actually contains rather than using a
static blocklist of a few million URLs like most solutions today. This
intelligent behaviour makes Guardian the most effective web security
system available. <br/>
<br/>
"Web-related threats, such as the recent exploits of Internet Explorer
TextRange vulnerability, are becoming a more common way of spreading
spyware, remote control Trojans and other malware", said George
Lungley, SmoothWall's Managing Director. "While most organizations and
home users have reasonable email protection, attackers realize that web
access is normally a poorly defended target. Corporate Guardian's
intelligent protection allows managers to monitor web traffic, block
access to objectionable material, control access to non- work-related
websites and reduce the risk of network failure from web-borne spyware,
viruses and software exploits."<br/>
<br/>
In addition to blocking access to objectionable web content such as
pornography, violence and gambling, and stopping the illegal download
of copyrighted music and video, Corporate Guardian 5 also provides
comprehensive reporting on web usage. Built-in report facilities,
including most visited sites, user activity analysis and bandwidth
utilization, are augmented by integration with Crystal Reports®,
allowing the production of customized reports based on SmoothWall
templates. <br/>
<br/>
Corporate Guardian 5 has a starting price of A$1050 (ex GST) to protect
a ten-computer network. Twelve months upgrade assurance and list
subscriptions are included in the initial license price, with second
and subsequent year costs not exceeding 50 per cent of the first year
price. <br/>
<br/>
SmoothWall is distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Custom
Technology, please visit our web site <a href="http://www.customtech.com.au">http://www.customtech.com.au</a>
to
purchase, locate a reseller or for more detail.<br/>
<p></p><div style="text-align: center;">###<br/>
</div>
<span style="font-weight: bold;">About Custom Technology Australia </span><br/>
<p>Custom Technology Australia Pty Ltd provides value added product
distribution, technical support, integration and development services
for Open Systems including Linux and UNIX. Our vision is to deliver
Open Systems that provide real competitive advantage to our channel
partners and direct customers. Visit Custom Technology at <a href="http://www.customtech.com.au">http://www.customtech.com.au</a><br/>
<br/>
<span style="font-weight: bold;">About SmoothWall Limited</span><br/></p>
<p>Based in the United Kingdom, with offices in Leeds and Southampton,
SmoothWall delivers global security solutions through a worldwide
support network, with representation in the USA, Canada, the Caribbean,
South America, South Africa, India, Malaysia, Australia, Germany and
across Europe. With a user base spanning home users, small business and
non-profit organisations through schools and universities to major
corporations, hundreds of thousand of networks rely upon SmoothWall
protection. Visit SmoothWall at <a href="http://www.smoothwall.net/">http://www.smoothwall.net/</a><br/>
<span style="font-weight: bold;"><br/>
Press Contact </span><br/></p>
<p>Gordon Hubbard <br/>
Managing Director <br/>
<a href="mailto:gordon@customtech.com.au">gordon@customtech.com.au</a> <br/>
Tel: +61 (0)2 9659 9590 (Sydney) +61 (0)9 970 6523 (Auckland)<br/>
Fax: +61 (0)2 9659 9510<br/></p>
<p></p><p style="text-align: center;">###<br/>
<br/></p>
<p>® Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft Outlook are registered
trademarks of the Microsoft Corporation. ® Linux is a registered
trademark of Linus Torvalds. ® Unix is used as a generic term
covering all versions of the UNIX® operating system. UNIX is a
registered trademark in the United States and other countries, licensed
exclusively through The Open Group. All other products, brands or
company names herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective owners. <br/></p>
