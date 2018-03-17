CustomTech Launches SmoothWall Corporate Guardian 5 Web Security System in ANZ

<p>New version adds spyware and anti-virus protection and integration<br/>

with Crystal Reports

<br/>

</p><p style="text-align: left;">SYDNEY, Australia -- 22 June 2006 --

Internet security specialist

SmoothWall has started shipments of Version 5 of its Corporate Guardian

web security and content filtering solution. Enabling managers to

intelligently control web usage and protect against malicious websites,

spyware and viruses, Corporate Guardian 5 will be available as both

software and a range of hardware appliances, further extending

SmoothWall's products for the enterprise and SME markets.<br/></p>

<p>

New features in Corporate Guardian Version 5 include:<br/></p>

<p></p><ul>

<li>Anti-virus scanning of file downloads</li>

<li>Enhanced spyware detection </li>

<li>More flexible time-of-day controlled access to news, shopping and

other non work-related sites </li>

<li>Integration with Crystal Reports allowing users to design their

own reports<br/>

</li>

</ul>

The web is an essential part of the modern working environment, yet

its sheer size means that it is simply not possible to pre-categorize

more than a tiny percentage of its tens of billions of pages. Corporate

Guardian's Dynamic Content Analysis technology overcomes this by

analysing the content of each page requested by users, controlling

access based on what the page actually contains rather than using a

static blocklist of a few million URLs like most solutions today. This

intelligent behaviour makes Guardian the most effective web security

system available. <br/>

<br/>

"Web-related threats, such as the recent exploits of Internet Explorer

TextRange vulnerability, are becoming a more common way of spreading

spyware, remote control Trojans and other malware", said George

Lungley, SmoothWall's Managing Director. "While most organizations and

home users have reasonable email protection, attackers realize that web

access is normally a poorly defended target. Corporate Guardian's

intelligent protection allows managers to monitor web traffic, block

access to objectionable material, control access to non- work-related

websites and reduce the risk of network failure from web-borne spyware,

viruses and software exploits."<br/>

<br/>

In addition to blocking access to objectionable web content such as

pornography, violence and gambling, and stopping the illegal download

of copyrighted music and video, Corporate Guardian 5 also provides

comprehensive reporting on web usage. Built-in report facilities,

including most visited sites, user activity analysis and bandwidth

utilization, are augmented by integration with Crystal Reports®,

allowing the production of customized reports based on SmoothWall

templates. <br/>

<br/>

Corporate Guardian 5 has a starting price of A$1050 (ex GST) to protect

a ten-computer network. Twelve months upgrade assurance and list

subscriptions are included in the initial license price, with second

and subsequent year costs not exceeding 50 per cent of the first year

price. <br/>

<br/>

SmoothWall is distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Custom

Technology, please visit our web site <a href="http://www.customtech.com.au">http://www.customtech.com.au</a>

to

purchase, locate a reseller or for more detail.<br/>

<span style="font-weight: bold;">About Custom Technology Australia </span><br/>

<p>Custom Technology Australia Pty Ltd provides value added product

distribution, technical support, integration and development services

for Open Systems including Linux and UNIX. Our vision is to deliver

Open Systems that provide real competitive advantage to our channel

partners and direct customers. Visit Custom Technology at <a href="http://www.customtech.com.au">http://www.customtech.com.au</a><br/>

<br/>

<span style="font-weight: bold;">About SmoothWall Limited</span><br/></p>

<p>Based in the United Kingdom, with offices in Leeds and Southampton,

SmoothWall delivers global security solutions through a worldwide

support network, with representation in the USA, Canada, the Caribbean,

South America, South Africa, India, Malaysia, Australia, Germany and

across Europe. With a user base spanning home users, small business and

non-profit organisations through schools and universities to major

corporations, hundreds of thousand of networks rely upon SmoothWall

protection. Visit SmoothWall at <a href="http://www.smoothwall.net/">http://www.smoothwall.net/</a><br/>

<span style="font-weight: bold;"><br/>

Press Contact </span><br/></p>

<p>Gordon Hubbard <br/>

Managing Director <br/>

<a href="mailto:gordon@customtech.com.au">gordon@customtech.com.au</a> <br/>

Tel: +61 (0)2 9659 9590 (Sydney) +61 (0)9 970 6523 (Auckland)<br/>

Fax: +61 (0)2 9659 9510<br/></p>

<p>® Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft Outlook are registered

trademarks of the Microsoft Corporation. ® Linux is a registered

trademark of Linus Torvalds. ® Unix is used as a generic term

covering all versions of the UNIX® operating system. UNIX is a

registered trademark in the United States and other countries, licensed

exclusively through The Open Group. All other products, brands or

company names herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of

their respective owners. <br/></p>