MapInfo and domain.com.au Refresh Australian Online Property Searches

<p>Sydney, Australia – 3 March 2005 - MapInfo Corporation (Nasdaq:MAPS), the leading provider of location intelligence solutions for the enterprise, today announced a three-year software, services and data agreement to enhance the search capabilities of domain.com.au. Using MapInfo’s location intelligence solution, domain.com.au users can, for the first time, view maps online that include details of highways, streets, railway stations and points of interest such as hospitals, schools, shopping centres and transport routes.</p>

<p>domain.com.au is Australia’s fastest growing property portal and an online resource for real estate agents and property seekers looking to make informed choices about purchasing, selling and renting. More than 12 million property views per month are conducted nationally on more than 157,000 listed properties.</p>

<p>Chris Meehan, General Manager, domain.com.au said, “domain.com.au is committed to helping Australians make smart property decisions. To further achieve this we have deployed a solution that can quickly and easily provide a comprehensive analysis of a location’s offerings. With the number of unique browsers connecting to domain.com.au jumping by over 50 per cent in January, we can safely say this strategy is working.</p>

<p>“One of the key ingredients for choosing MapInfo was its ability to meet the demands of the current volumes of property searches and also meet the requirements of our planned growth. MapInfo’s solution is a valuable addition to domain.com.au as it provides a detailed and sophisticated search for our users through its comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date data.”</p>

<p>“MapInfo’s spatial data management technology enables domain.com.au to integrate location-based information onto its Microsoft SQL Server ensuring data accessibility, flexibility and security,” he added.</p>

<p>“This competitive win reinforces MapInfo’s strength in the Australian market and demonstrates that we are providing the right solutions for customers from a variety of different markets,” said Gavin Lennox, vice president and general manager, MapInfo Asia Pacific.</p>

<p>The implementation includes the use of high performance technology including MapInfo’s MapXtreme® 2004, MapMarker® Server, SpatialWare and StreetPro® Australia Display and Postcodes.</p>

<p>About MapInfo

MapInfo Corporation is a global software company that integrates software, data and services to help customers realise greater value from location-based information and drive more insightful decisions. MapInfo solutions are available in 20 languages through a network of strategic partners and distribution channels in 60 countries. Headquartered in Troy, NY, MapInfo Corporation is on the World Wide Web at www.mapinfo.com. The company’s regional headquarters is located in Sydney, NSW.</p>

<p>About domain.com.au</p>

<p>Part of the Fairfax Digital network, domain.com.au is an indispensable source of national property listings and resources for Australian property buyers, sellers and renters. With a vast network of real estate agents Australia-wide, domain.com.au contains the constantly refreshed information people need to make smarter property decisions.</p>

