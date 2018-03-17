Hyperion Positioned in Leaders Quadrant for Corporate Performance Management Suites

<p>Hyperion (Nasdaq: HYSL) has announced that it has been positioned in the leader quadrant for corporate performance management suites according to Gartner, Inc., a leading industry analyst firm. Hyperion has been placed in the Leaders Quadrant in the firm’s Magic Quadrant for Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Suites that was published on November 4, 2005.</p>

<p>Hyperion was evaluated on ‘completeness of vision’ and its ‘ability to execute’ in CPM suites. According to Gartner, Leaders are performing well today, have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market.</p>

<p>“Our vision to enable companies to actively manage their success has been endorsed by our customers,” said Heidi Melin, chief marketing officer for Hyperion. “With the powerful integration of our business intelligence platform and leading financial management applications in Hyperion System 9, we will continue to deliver market-leading Business Performance Management solutions to the marketplace.”</p>

<p>Gartner defines CPM as not only the processes used to manage corporate performance, but also the methodologies that may drive some of the processes, the metrics used to measure performance against strategic and operational performance goals, and the appropriate supporting systems. Hyperion uses a similar term, Business Performance Management, to define its solutions that are designed to help businesses translate strategies into plans, monitor execution and provide insight to improve financial and operational performance.</p>

<p>Hyperion Solutions Corporation is the global leader in Business Performance Management software. More than 10,000 customers rely on Hyperion software to provide visibility into how their businesses are performing and to help them plan and model to improve that performance. Using Hyperion software, customers collect data, organise and analyse it, then communicate it across the enterprise. Hyperion offers the industry's only Business Performance Management solution that integrates financial management applications with a business intelligence platform into a single system.</p>

<p>Named one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (2004), Hyperion serves global customers in 45 countries. A network of more than 600 partners provides the company’s innovative and specialized solutions and services. Hyperion generated revenues of $703 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2005 and is traded under the Nasdaq symbol HYSL. For more information, please visit www.hyperion.com.</p>

