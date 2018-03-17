Sainsbury Sends Competition Packing with Mitel IP Telephony Solution

<p>Sydney, 28th June 2005 - Mitel Networks, a leading provider of IP communications solutions, today announced that Sainsbury has successfully deployed a Mitel 3300 ICP IP Telephony solution.</p>

<p>Sainsbury is a Sydney based company that specialises in corrugated boxes and retail point of sale display solutions. With approximately 40 staff, Sainsbury relies heavily on telephone based sales and customer service.</p>

<p>John Coughlan, Sales Director for Sainsbury said, ”Our business is growing rapidly in a highly competitive industry, and top-notch customer service delivery is critical. We chose a Mitel IP Telephony solution because we wanted to take our customer service delivery to the next level.“</p>

<p>“For our business, inbound call management is critical. By using CallerID and CTI (Computer Telephony Integration) to integrate our computer applications with our new Mitel IP phone system, we have made it much easier for our staff to become customer service superstars.”</p>

<p>To ensure the highest levels of customer service, Sainsbury make use of sophisticated call routing. Staff members are expected to handle a specific client’s needs – from start to finish. CallerID and sophisticated call routing are used to automatically direct calls to the most suitable staff member.</p>

<p>Personalisation is a key element of Sainsbury’s customer service strategy. CTI (Computer Telephony Integration) has been used to integrate their Mitel IP Telephony solution with the Windows based software applications used to handle customer service.</p>

<p>Client details are automatically presented on-screen to staff at the beginning of a client call. Traditional CTI solutions have required very significant investments, and have only been economic for large contact centre environments. The Mitel 3300 IP Telephony system offers affordable CTI and advanced call routing features to businesses with as few as 10 staff.</p>

<p>Gwilym Funnell, Mitel Australia Country Manager said, “Mitel’s IP Telephony solutions make it easy for any business to improve their customer service operations. With a Mitel solution, you don’t need to invest in a contact centre to be able to get sophisticated call handling. From 10 staff to 50,000, the Mitel 3300 makes it affordable for any business to integrate computer applications with their phone system.”</p>

<p>About Mitel Networks

Mitel is a market-leader for voice, video, and data convergence over broadband networks. With a focus on the user experience, the company delivers advanced communications solutions that are easily customized for individual business needs. Through intuitive desktop appliances and applications, businesses are provided with innovative ways to manage information and resources. Vertical markets benefit from integrated solutions that protect existing investments, while enabling new ways to be more cost effective and productive. Mitel is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices, partners, and resellers worldwide.</p>

<p>For more information visit www.mitel.com</p>

<p>About Sainsbury

<p>For more information visit www.sainsbury.com.au</p>

