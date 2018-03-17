Ricoh launches interactive colour resource site

<p>Ricoh, a world leader of digital office equipment technology, launches ColourSMART - a highly informative and interactive resource website designed to facilitate office colour purchasing decisions.</p>

<p>According to 2004 Roy Morgan data , more than 5 million Australians are online daily. And a 2003 government survey found that 1.9 million Australians a month researched products prior to purchase .</p>

<p>“In office automation, most products are described from a speeds and feeds perspective which can be very confusing with the number of colour options now available. We saw a need to offer a resource site that talks about office colour from a user’s point of view,” explains Sue McGinley, General Manager Marketing for Ricoh Australia.</p>

<p>Designed to educate prospective customers on the integration of colour printing in the office, Ricoh’s ColourSMART provides the visitor with valuable information to help them make a well-informed decision. This includes colour management solutions, product pages, printer functions and case studies.</p>

<p>Ricoh offers the largest range of network colour laser printers in Australia and also has the flexibility to configure its devices to suit any office situation. ColourSMART demonstrates this through a series of easy-to-navigate interactive modules.</p>

<p>Designed with the time-poor in mind, the new site enables the user to nominate their precise printing needs through a Q&A facility called Colour Expert. A series of multiple choice responses helps to determine the type of colour device a user needs based on typical print volumes, scanning, faxing, security and network requirements.</p>

<p>Through this process, product choices are recommended to specifically meet their criteria. It also offers security options and management solutions to ensure the device delivers the results the user requires.</p>

<p>Another useful tool includes indicative office automation scenarios. Highlighting the benefits of PrintWISE, Ricoh’s exclusive auditing service, users are shown cost effective and productive document workflow solutions for small, medium and large office environments.</p>

<p>Research findings into the impact that colour print production has on businesses is also available at ColourSMART, including a review of the relative merits of outsourcing versus in-house production costs and inkjets versus laser costs.</p>

<p>View ColourSMART now at www.ricoh.com.au</p>

